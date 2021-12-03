World Fashion Exhibition honors Bakare Mubarak as Goodwill ambassador

World fashion exhibition has announced Bakare Mubarak , who is regarded as one of the tallest models in sub-saharan Africa as its ambassador.

Bakare, who has over time displayed exceptional qualities put him in pole position to be worthy of such appointment.

The announcement was made in a letter by the Chairman of the Executive Board of Governors, Paco de James to Mubarak.

It reads, “On behalf of the World Fashion Exhibition®️ Executive Board of Governors, International Committee and Global Partners, it is my honor to welcome you as official Goodwill Ambassador to World Fashion Exhibition®️, named as World Fashion Ambassador and Grand Regent.

In recognition of your bold endeavour…