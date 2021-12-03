YouTube extends commitment to support African creators as Africa Creator Week ends today

YouTube, earlier this week, kicked off the second edition of Africa Creator Week. The programme seeks to showcase and support content creators from across the continent and extend YouTube’s commitment to nurturing black creators and artists as part of the #YouTubeBlack Voices programme.

The YouTube Africa Creator Week 2021 which started on 29 November and ends today, offers a variety of activities to celebrate and support creators on the continent. Highlights of the week-long programme included three motivational creator talks and a masterclass focused on teaching creators how to diversify their revenue streams and increase their income.

A storyteller video series, ‘Stories Behind the…