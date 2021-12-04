Ayu: PDP postpones handover date

The incoming members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led by Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, have their wait to be inaugurated extended by 24 hours as the party has now moved the swearing-in from December 9th to 10th.

Chairman of the National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC) and Adamawa state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, announced the change Saturday, saying that those who emerged as the new national officers of the main opposition party will receive their certificates of return at the new date.

“The swearing-in of the newly elected National Officers of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), earlier scheduled for Thursday, December 9, 2021,…