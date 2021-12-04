Defection of Lagos4Lagos from APC, a welcome development, says PDP

Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the decision of Lagos4Lagos, a group within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to finally move to PDP.

The PDP described it as a welcome development and a right step that well-meaning people would have taken at this very moment in the interest of the country.

This was just as the party said it expected such move from across the country in the next few months, in joint collaboration to move Nigeria to the promised land.

Former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Saturday, met the Lagos4Lagos group, led by Dr. Abdulazeez Olajide Adediran, at the group’s office in Ikeja, where leaders and members of…