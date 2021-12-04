Devil has taken over Bauchi roads, FRSC cries out

Bauchi State Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has lamented that within the 30 days of the month of November, not less than 35 people were killed in various auto accidents across the state declaring that, “the devil has taken over Bauchi roads in recent times.”

Sector Commander of the FRSC, Yusuf Abdullahi who was addressing members of the Special Marshall of the Sector on Saturday at the Base during their end of the year meeting said, “I am very sorry to say, but the fact is that the devil has taken over our roads in Bauchi State. We really need to stand up and do something to reclaim these roads.”

He said that “the situation is so terrible, in the month of…