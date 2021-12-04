Funmi Ayinke set to release debut album, The Journey

Following the successful release of her debut single entitled, ”It’s Our Time”, inspirational writer and soulful singer, Engr. Dr Amb. Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, popularly known as FunmiAyinke is set to release her debut album entitled: ‘The Journey’.

The 16-track album features talented and multiple award-winning acts such as Tunde TDot of Styl Plus fame, popular comic act-cum-singer, Klint D Drunk, Magnito, and legendary singer, Chief Ebenezer Obey whose career has lasted multiple generations.

‘The Journey’ album according to the brains behind it features well-written and powerful compositions that are a strong source of motivation and inspiration to listeners, providing…