Nigeria still Africa’s most attractive investment  destination — Buhari

Nigeria still remains the most viable and attractive investment destination in Africa, President Muhammadu Buhari has said, noting that the country is on the path of becoming the continent’s leading industrial and trading nation.

He made the declaration in Dubai Saturday in Dubai while addressing a trade and investment forum at Dubai Expo 2020, organised by the Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce, Nigeria’s Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC).

He said Nigeria is reaping from the efforts his administration has made to consciously improve the investment environment.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to…