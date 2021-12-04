Omicron variant: UK places Nigeria on red list

Fully vaccinated travellers will be required to take pre-departure Covid-19 tests before coming to, or returning to the UK, despite the Transport Secretary warning that such a move could “kill off the travel sector again”.

On Saturday afternoon, the Cabinet’s Covid operations sub-committee signed off on proposals to reintroduce a requirement for all travellers to take tests before coming to the country, coming into force from 4 am on Tuesday, in an attempt to slow down the spread of omicron.

Ministers also agreed to place Nigeria on the travel red list, also from 4 am on Tuesday, requiring arrivals to quarantine for 11 nights in a government-approved hotel at a cost of up to…