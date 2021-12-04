Problem with my erection – Tribune Online

I am a 55 -year old man. I have been managing my erectile problems for the past two years with some medications prescribed by my doctor. Unfortunately, the drugs don’t seem to work as my problem has persisted. I will be grateful if you can kindly let me know what else I can do to solve the problem.

Lukman (by SMS)

In view of the various underlying factors such as uncontrolled Hypertension and Diabetes which may cause poor erection in males (Erectile Dysfunction…ED), it is important that these problems are resolved before the issue of medication is resolved. Apart from medication, there are other forms of therapy for ED such as Injection of muscle relaxing drugs into the penis, the…