UPU @90: Nigeria’ll not go down, we’ll move on path of progress again, Okowa assures

Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, has reassured that Nigeria will not go down, peace will return and the country will return to the path of progress, again.

This is just as he commended the Urhobos for their immense support and contributions to the development of the state and country.

Okowa gave the assurances and commendation in his remarks on Friday at the 90th Anniversary of Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) held at the Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of the state.

“There are challenges in this country, but I believe there is hope. Sometimes, we worry because we do not know what tomorrow holds for us.

“But rather than continue to…