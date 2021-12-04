We are ready to walk for peace with Gov Sanwo-Olu, say Professional Youths

A professional youths group, Professional Youths For Good Governance ( PYGG) has endorsed the ‘Walk For Peace’ initiative of the governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu as part of the way to heal the wound in the state.

The youths’ group, in a statement issued on Friday and co-signed by the National President, Ajagbe Adeyemi Teslim and Secretary, Sunday Abayomi, acknowledged the fatherly role the governor had been playing so far since the EndSARS protest and its aftermath, saying that his fatherly role and democratic dispositions to the protest should not be taken for granted by the few.

PYGG said that the stage of grandstanding by the few youths in the state and their…