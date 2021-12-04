We have no capacity to generate N3.1bn revenue in 10 months, Ojukwu varsity debunks false report

Management of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University (COOU), Igbariam, Anambra State, has debunked information making the round that the university generated 1.3 billion naira within ten months of 2021.

The Management while advising the general public to disregard the information and consider that as junk journalism, unprofessional reportage, and manipulations of the enemies of the University, noted that the University under the leadership of Professor Greg Nwakoby, the Vice-Chancellor, has no capacity to generate such amount of money within ten months.

The reaction was contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen in Awka, on Saturday, by Professor Chukwueloka…