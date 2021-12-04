What are things you can’t understand without experiencing them yourself?

Life can happen really fast and it is only a matter of time before people become the things they used to hate and criticize. Many times, this stems from the place of not understanding the experience that has led to the decisions of the people and things that we criticize. This week on WhatsApp Conversation, we look at a few of those phenomena that can only be properly understood in the place of experience.

Mercy Kabawa

Pregnancy

I’ve been around pregnant women and saw quite a few babies being born, and even taught a few breastfeeding classes.

I do know what a correct latch is, and things to avoid nipple blisters and mastitis. I understand biology but it’s a different ball game when the…