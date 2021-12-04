Why we’re feeding the homeless, others this Christmas season —Yomi Olalere, founder of iChef

Yomi Olalere is a techpreneur and the founder of iChef, a new food start-up that leverages technology to feed people. In this interview by Kingsley Alumona, he speaks about the inspiration behind the start-up, how technology can bring digital inclusion to the Nigerian restaurant business, why they are feeding and donating to the homeless and the less privileged this Christmas season, among others.

Tell us about iChef and the inspiration behind it.

iChef was born out of a personal experience. At some point, about two years ago, I was craving an indigenous meal with that taste of home-made, but not mass-produced. With the help of a family friend, I was referred to a wonderful woman who had…