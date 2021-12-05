Abiodun and Ogun budget of restoration

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Ogun State governor, Prince DapoAbiodun, presented the 2022 appropriation bill to the Ogun State House of Assembly. During the presentation, Governor Abiodun expressed regret that implementation of the first full budget of his administration was disrupted with the outbreak of COVID-19. “Amongst other drawbacks, the pandemic constrained our revenue earning capacity thus forcing us to eventually review downwards the budget size in July, 2020,” he said.

The governor, however, struck an optimistic tone when he told the house that his administration remained committed to recovering from the shock of COVID-19. He assured that the state’s economy was getting…