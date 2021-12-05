Afro B recruits Niniola, Busiswa in new single ‘’Shisha’’

UK-based Ivorian Afrobeats artiste Afro B known for his hit song, “Drogba (Joanna)” is back with a sensational new direction to his music — this time an epic fusion of hip-hop, dancehall, and Afrobeat melodies in one musical pot: ‘’Shisha” featuring AfroHouse queen, Niniola and South African House singer-songwriter and poet, Busiswa.

Produced by Team Salut, recorded at their studios in London, distributed by Believe, and mixed by Trehy Harris, “Shisha” according to the ingenious talent, “is an Amapiano styled track, with a slight UK Funky house vibe. This is the South African sound that’s currently taking the world by storm and I believe I gravitate towards a great…