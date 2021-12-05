APGA affirms Ngige as Anambra APC leader for supporting Soludo

The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) has affirmed the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, as the leader of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State, for supporting Professor Chukwuma Soludo, the winner of the just-concluded November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state.

The National Chairman of All Soludo Support Group (ASSG), Chief Jude Emecheta, gave the affirmation over the weekend during the group victory party celebration of the November 6, 2021 election, held at Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre Awka, the state capital.

According to him, Ngige deserves to be respected for playing a mature opposition rule in the state, especially,…