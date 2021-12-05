Buhari mourns late Gen Wushishi

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of Nigeria’s former Chief of Army Staff General Mohammed Inuwa Wushishi as the sad loss of “a thoroughbred professional soldier, an officer and a gentleman whose contributions to the fatherland are immeasurable.”

According to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), on Sunday, while reacting to the news of the passing of the former Army chief, President Buhari said that “General Wushishi had a distinguished military career and we are proud of his impressive service to the country.”

He added: “General Wushishi was an epitome of discipline and dedication to service, and he…