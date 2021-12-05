Court restrains Buni, APC from inaugurating factional exco in Bauchi

A Bauchi State High Court on Friday gave an interim order restraining the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from administering the oath of office on the Hon Babayo Misau-led executive members who were elected recently.

Alhaji Hassan Sherif, a member of a faction believed to be loyal to the Nigeria Ambassador to Germany, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, had approached a High Court to stop the inauguration of the executive council members.

A copy of the statement was made available to newsmen in Bauchi at the weekend.

The recent development is the height of the crisis that trailed the conduct of the APC State Congress which produced two factional leaders with Hon Sanusi Aliyu…