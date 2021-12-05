Don Jazzy raises the bar at Beatz Awards, gives out N2m

Mavin Records Chief Executive Officer, Don Jazzy left the organisers and guests at the just concluded sixth edition of the Beatz award in awe after he presented the sum of two million to two producers at the award ceremony.

The ace producer who took to the stage to present the award ’Don Jazzy New Discovery Producer of the Year’ which was created for him added a twist by giving out two million Naira instead of the initial promise of one million Naira.

This, however, was because his in-house producer Alexandre Uwaifo, popularly known as Andre Vibez emerged as the winner of the category, Don Jazzy then gave another million to the runner-up of the category which was focus dance beat…