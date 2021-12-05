Kidnapping: UniAbuja begins 24hrs security patrol, employs hunters

THE authorities of the University of Abuja have said the institution has commenced a 24-hour security patrol to ensure the safety of staff and students of the school following the recent invasion of Senior Staff Quarters of the university by bandits and abduction of some staff and their children.

Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of University of Abuja (UniAbuja) Governing Council, Professor Ahmed Modibbo, made this known at a retreat organised by the Governing Council for principal officers, deans, directors and university-based unions on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the institution has also engaged the services of hunters and vigilantes to properly secure the university.

He said: “We have now…