RCCG renovates, equips Lagos laboratory with N15m

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Rose of Sharon Parish, Ikeja, Lagos State, has renovated and equipped the science laboratory of State Senior High School, located at Muiz Banire Street, Ikeja, with the sum of N15 million.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, who led dignitaries to the commissioning ceremony of the laboratory, last Thursday, said that the facility would enhance learning and teaching in the school.

Adefisayo, who was represented by an official of the ministry, Mr. Ogunfuyi Hassan, said that the state government placed a premium on teaching and learning of the sciences while lauding the church for partnering with the state…