Sylvester’s death: We’re open for investigation ― Dowen College

The management of Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos has expressed its readiness to assist the Lagos State Ministry of Education and the Police in unraveling the circumstances leading to the death of its 12-year-old student, Sylvester Oromoni.

Oromoni’s death became a public knowledge last week after a family member, identified as Perri, posted about the incident on his Twitter handle, @Perrisonoromoni, alleging that Sylvester, who was in JSS2, died from the injuries he sustained during an assault by his seniors, who wanted to force him to join a cult group.

The school in a statement on Sunday, expressed what its termed deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, describing Sylvester’s death…