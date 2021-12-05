Terrorists fire rockets into Maiduguri, destroys buildings

THERE was palpable fear among the residents of Maiduguri on Saturday after news emerged that terrorists were firing bombs from the outskirt of Ngomari Old Airport not far from Borno State University.

The bombs reportedly landed on several houses around the vicinity causing extensive damage that was difficult to quantify as of the time of writing this report.

The governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum also visited the scene on Saturday morning, calling on the military to wake up to its duties just as he said he was setting up a committee to assess the damages.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) also reported that the Borno Police Command said a 6-month-old baby was injured when the…