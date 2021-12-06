20 AE-FUNIA students get First Class as university’s 6th convocation holds Dec 14

A total of 20 students of Alex Ekwueme Federal University Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI) have bagged first class in their degree programmes.

The vice-chancellor of the university, Professor Sunday Elom, disclosed this on Monday during a press briefing to mark the sixth convocation ceremony slated for December 14, 2021 where 900 graduands in 10 faculties will be turned out.

He added that 306 students made 2nd Class Upper, 494 made 2nd Class Lower and 79 made 3rd Class while only one person made a Pass.

The VC also noted that 10 academic staff of the university from various faculties have secured research grants for the institution worth N3.4bn locally and internationally for 2021.

He…