Bauchi Assembly withdraws confirmation of commissioner for disrespecting lawmakers

Consequent upon what it described as disrespect to its Committee on Education, Bauchi State House of Assembly has withdrawn its confirmation of Dr Aliyu Tilde as a commissioner in the state just as it also passed a vote of no confidence on him.

The resolution of the House followed a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance by the chairman of the House Committee on Education and member representing Hardawa Constituency, Babayo Muhammad who informed the House during its special plenary on Monday how Tilde disrespected lawmaker during the budget defence of his ministry last Friday.

According to Muhammad, the commissioner was supposed to appear before the committee at 10 am on…