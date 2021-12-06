Bears persists at NGX as ASI sheds 2.6 per cent (WoW)

The bears dictated proceedings in the domestic bourse, as profit-taking activities dominated market performance, with the All-Share Index (ASI) recording declines on all the trading days of the week.

Precisely, the ASI of the Nigerian Exchange Limited NGX) declined by 2.6 per cent week-on-week (WoW) to close at 42,167.91 basis points.

Notably, selloffs of large caps MTN Nigeria, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, Seplat Energy and Stanbic IBTC Holdings drove the weekly loss, as the shares of the companies dipped by 12.1 per cent 3.5 per cent, 3.6 per cent, 6.5 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Consequently, the Month-to-Date (MTD) and Year-to-Date (MTD) return settled at…