FIDA Kogi raises awareness on curbing domestic violence against women, children

The Internal Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, Kogi State branch, on Monday, embarked on sensitisation and awareness campaign on curbing domestic violence and sexual harassment against women and children.

The Chairperson of FIDA, Kogi State branch, Mrs Lilian Ajuma Okolo, during the sensitisation campaign at Ganaja junction in Lokoja, told newsmen that FIDA remained committed to raising the standard of women and children’s rights in the state.

Okolo said the sensitisation was organised by FIDA Kogi to commemorate this year’s “16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence”, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 10, 2021, tagged: ”Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!”

She…