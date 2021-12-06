I won’t leave unpaid salaries for my successor ― Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has assured that his administration will not leave unpaid salaries for his successor after his eight years in office.

Akeredolu who gave this assurance in Akure, the state capital, during the Ondo State Health Summit, held at the International Culture and Event Centre (DOME) in Akure on Monday, vowed not to owe workers’ salary.

He explained that the COVID-19 pandemic affected the finance of the state and hindered regular payment of salaries, saying he never owed workers’ salaries prior to the pandemic season.

He noted that although his predecessor left seven months’ unpaid salaries, but said six of the outstanding salary had been paid and…