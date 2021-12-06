Local stock market extends bears to week

At the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Monday, bears maintain grip as the market extends previous bearish outing into the first trading session of the week amidst selloff pressures.

The All Share Index (ASI) dipped further by 0.38 per cent to pegI at 42,008.60 basis points, bringing the month-to-date and year-to-date outings of the All-Share Index to stand at -2.87 per cent and 4.32 per cent respectively.

Investors, therefore, lost N83 billion at the end of trading activities on Monday as the equities market capitalization settled at N21.920 trillion.

Market breadth closed in favour of the bears with 24 counters in the losers’ chart pitted against 10 counters in the gainers’…