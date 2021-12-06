Mental health: Disruptions and solutions

MANY people all over the world are grappling with mental health issues. The World Health Organisation estimates that 450 million people worldwide have a mental disorder and that 25 per cent of the population will suffer from mental illness at some point in their lives. According to the organisation, “Mental Health is a state of well-being in which the individual realizes his or her own abilities, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively, and is able to make a contribution to his or her community.” Mental health is not just about the absence of mental disorders or disabilities; it is not only about avoiding active conditions but also looking after ongoing…