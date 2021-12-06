NLRC’s Gbajabiamila and Buhari’s economic revamp efforts

IN many countries of the world today, lottery has become a major source of revenue. Beyond taxing, proceeds from the industry are used in different ways to improve the economies and living standards of citizens. From the United States, United Kingdom, Germany to Netherlands, lottery is utilised in financing projects that preserve, enhance and restore the state’s environment and natural resources amongst others. When the first modern lottery was launched in the United States with the debut of the New Hampshire in March 1964, it was received with skepticism but with good regulations and forthright systems, lottery has continued to rise and today it earns huge revenue for the governments…