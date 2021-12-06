Ohanaeze Ndigbo youth tackles Ugwuanyi’s critics

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has vowed to expose those it accuses of plotting to destabilise the peace in Enugu State.

The warning came on the heels of a group led by one Obozoba, who claimed he was coming to lead a one million-man march in Enugu to demand Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s scorecard.

In a statement, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, Okwu Nnabuike, said he had cautioned about the activities of fifth columnists that were uncomfortable with Ugwuanyi’s good rating ahead of the 2023 elections.

Okwu said, “It is baseless for any right thinking and honest person to say there is lack of good governance in Enugu State when all indicators and statistics showed…