On Lagos peace walk – Tribune Online

On behalf of prominent Lagos State Indigenes, I will advise Governor Babajide Sanwo’Olu against the proposed peace walk billed for this month because the volatile economic and security situation in the country, particularly in Lagos makes it dangerous and suicidal to embark on such exercise.

The walk might be used by the enemies of Lagos state to set the state on fire so we implore Governor Sanwo’Olu to cancel or suspend the peace walk, particularly in this coming yuletide season of love and peace.

We are in perilous times and most Lagosians angry and hungry; there is acute poverty in the land and the atmosphere is very charged and tense so the peace walk may trigger up violent…