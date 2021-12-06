On Lagos peace walk – Tribune Online

By
Headliners
-
12


Lagos exodus of Nigerian nurses, On nutrition sorceresses and crime, Indulgence of cybercrime among Nigerian youths, Oloyede Government must formulate masses-friendly, Digitalisation and JAMB massive failure, Eid Adha in spirit, Ahmed Between Sunday Igboho and DSS, On agitations in Nigeria, FG poverty reduction achievable, Still on the Twitter ban, war Nigeria’s worst Democracy, On looming food, youths Ramadan in a pandemic, insecurity, It’s time to exploit, Unending slaughtering of innocents, youth’s non participation in politics

On behalf of prominent Lagos State Indigenes, I will advise Governor Babajide Sanwo’Olu against the proposed peace walk billed for this month because the volatile economic and security situation in the country, particularly in Lagos makes it dangerous and suicidal to embark on such exercise.

The walk might be used by the enemies of Lagos state to set the state on fire so we implore Governor Sanwo’Olu to cancel or suspend the peace walk, particularly in this coming yuletide season of love and peace.

We are in perilous times and most Lagosians angry and hungry; there is acute poverty in the land and the atmosphere is very charged and tense so the peace walk may trigger up violent…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR