Umeoji empowers 300 constituents in Anambra

In his quest to ensure all-round inclusiveness for his constituents, the member representing Aguata Federal Constituency, at the National Assembly, Honourable Chukwuma Umeoji, has attracted the African Union Development Agency, Transformation Africa in collaboration with Nigeria government to empower about 300 members of his constituency.

The project is geared towards achieving the 2063 development strategy of the African Union Development Agency.

The empowerment exercise which took place at the Ezinifite community in the Aguata council area, on Saturday, drew benefiting youths and the elderly from the fourteen communities in the Constituency.

Tribune Online gathered that the beneficiaries…