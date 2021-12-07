65 workers seek damages, reinstatement over unjust dismissal

About 65 workers of Firmus Integrated Resources, Ilorin, Kwara State, have dragged their employer to Court, following the refusal of the company to reinstate and or pay them after asking the workers to stay back at home.

The workers who have cried out for their employer for their reinstatement into the company opted for legal action after the company who asked them to stay back at home since 2017 failed to pay them their outstanding salaries and arrears.

The affected workers in a petition through their solicitor, Umanah Edinyanga-Abasi had in 2018 given the company 14 days ultimatum to comply with the demands.

The petition read, “Sometime in January 2017, our clients were asked to stay…