Area commander Oke receives award of exemplary character from Oyo NUJ

The Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Iyaganku Area Command, Oyo State Police Command, Sunday Oke, has been described as a man of integrity whose life is exemplary among other police officers in the Nigeria Police Force.

This was expressed by the Oyo State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), led by its chairman, Ademola Babalola while presenting Oke and other dignitaries with awards at the grand finale of its Press Week at the weekend.

In the award, tagged “Exemplary Character and Integrity”, the area commander was said to have “displayed uncommon integrity, commitment to duty and great zeal in the discharge of his duty.”

The award was presented to him by…