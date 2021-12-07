Buhari transmits finance bill 2021 to National Assembly

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, announced the receipt of a letter from President Muhammadu Buhari on the Finance Bill 2021.

The request by President Buhari on December 7, 2021, is seeking the approval of the Senate for the passage of the bill into law.

Buhari in the letter explained that the request for the passage of the bill was made pursuant to the provisions of Sections 58 and 59 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He further disclosed that the Finance Bill, 2021, seeks to support the implementation of the 2022 Federal Budget of Economic Growth and Sustainability by proposing key reforms to specific taxation, customs, excise,…