Dowen College death: How well do we know our children?

“Every child that went to boarding school has at least one traumatic story to tell”. That was from my son. He chatted with me on the Dowen College incident. The boy shocked me. Before Friday, December 3, 2021, if anyone had asked me how close I was to my 19-year old little boy, I would have answered: “sufficiently”. I would have gone ahead to add that I was, his best confidant, a gist mate and the one he relies on, exclusively, for guidance. But I would have been wrong. The boy shocked me by what he revealed to me that faithful Friday. He had sent me a WhatSapp message about last Tuesday’s incident at Dowen College, Lekki, Lagos, where a 12-year old Sylvester Oromoni was…