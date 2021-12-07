Equities investors earn N54bn as market halts six days losses

Equities trading at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), on Tuesday, closed positively as the benchmark index inched up, howbeit marginally.

Basically, the bulls dominated the market to halt the six days consecutive bearish trend at the local bourse as the All Share Index (ASI) appreciated by 0.02 per cent to settle at 42,018.92 basis points.

This brought the month-to-date and year-to-date outings of the ASI to stand at -2.84 per cent and 4.34 per cent respectively.

Consequently, equities investors earned N54 billion in the session as the market capitalisation settled at N21.925 trillion at the end of the day’s activities.

Market breadth also closed in favour of the bulls with 20 counters…