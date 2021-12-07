Founder of Sotitobire church, Babatunde Alfa, leaves correctional centre

After almost two years behind bar, the founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Babatunde Alfa, who was imprisoned over the disappearance of a toddler, Gold Kolawole, in his church was on Tuesday released from the correctional centre.

Alfa was last week set free by the Appeal Court sitting in Akure last Friday, after nullifying the judgement of the Ondo State High Court which sentenced him to life imprisonment over the missing baby.

The founder of the Sotitobire church who was received by members of the church after spending two years in prison, with some of his supporters who followed him from the Akure correctional centre.

The Prophet who was flanked by his wife, friends and family members…