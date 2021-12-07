Four DELSU students, others kidnapped as abductors demand N5m

Four students of Delta State University (DELSU), Abraka, and five others have been abducted by yet-to-identified gunmen.

The abductors are reportedly demanding N5 million as ransom to effect the release of the nine victims.

The nine victims were reportedly abducted along Abraka-Eku road, Ethiope East Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The names of the students kidnapped were given as Arogbo Harriet Seyifunmi, Azunobi Prosper, Miracle Etavbwobor Robert (all 500 level students of the Department of SLT Chemistry) as well as Adegor Aghogho Happiness, a 500 level student of Electrical Engineering.

They were said to have written their final exams recently.

The identities of the other…