From hunting to ritual killing: How I shot, dismembered victim for N51,000 to get body parts —Suspect

Seven suspected members of a syndicate which specialised in killing innocent victims to get their body parts for ritual have opened up on their involvement in the criminal act. The suspects were arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after the murder of one Sunday Okosun and his dismemberment, with the intention of selling […]

Source: Nigerian Tribune