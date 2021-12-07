Our investment in education yielding result ― Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has stated that increased budgetary allocation to the education sector by his administration is yielding results.

Speaking through the Head of Service, Alhaja Amidat Agboola, at the year 2021 Public Service Forum, held in Ibadan, Makinde said the result of his administration prioritising education has resulted in the state moving from 26th position to 11th position in examinations conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC) in 2021.

According to Makinde, the administration’s priority can be seen in education getting the highest chunk of the budget for a third financial cycle with the sector allocated the sum of N54.1billion amounting to…