PDP chieftain disagrees with Femi Adesina on inflow of  foreign investors to Nigeria despite insecurity

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has faulted the statement of the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Presi­dent, Mr Femi Adesina on the inflow of foreign investors into Nigeria despite insecurity.

Mr Adesina was reported to have stated during an interview on Channels Television that the insecurity challeng­es bedeviling Nigeria will not stop foreign investors from coming into the country to do business.

The Presidential spokesman hinted that those thinking like investors know that it is in challenged areas that it is best to invest because they are attracted at very attrac­tive rate and when…