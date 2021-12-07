Rising cases of jungle justice

I wish to call the attention of the Commissioner of Police in Oyo State, Ngozi Onadeko, to look into the rising trend of jungle justice and incessant cases of people taking laws into their hands. On December 3, 2021, some yet-to-be arrested youths took laws into their hands by setting one young man ablaze for the alleged theft of a mobile phone; he was roasted like a chicken around Bashorun area in Ibadan, Oyo State. Another man was set ablaze around Ashi- Bodija, Ibadan area last week Friday for allegedly turning two Bashorun Ojoo High school students into tubers of yam. This is very barbaric and unfair.

I am not condoning theft because I also lost my two mobile handsets to a thief and it…