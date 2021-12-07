Stakeholders seek strong policies, citizens’ support in addressing challenges of climate change

Experts and stakeholders in Ekiti State have reiterated the need for strong government policies in addressing the increasing changes in the environment towards protecting the ecosystem for the benefit of mankind.

The stakeholders who spoke during a one-day workshop titled, ‘ Climate Crisis: Causes, Impacts and Adaptation’ organised by Triple Green Environmental Development Foundation(TGED) noted that there is a need for the people to take charge of their environment considering the negative impact on the people.

Participants at the event include; National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA), National Human Rights…