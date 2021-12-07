Students risk losing $17trn in lifetime earnings to COVID-19, says report

THE World Bank-UNESCO-UNICEF report has laid out the magnitude of the education crisis, stating that present generation of students now risk losing $17 trillion in lifetime earnings in present value, or about 14 per cent of today’s global GDP as a result of COVID-19 pandemic-related school closures.

According to the new report published on Monday, the new projection reveals that the impact is more severe than previously thought, and far exceeds the $10 trillion estimates released in 2020.

It noted that in addition, “The State of the Global Education Crisis: A Path to Recovery” report shows that in low – and middle – income countries, the share of children living in Learning…