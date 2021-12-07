Suspected cultists behead 60-year-old man in Akwa Ibom community

Armed cultists suspected to be members of the Iceland Confraternity has allegedly beheaded a 60-year-old man identified as Mr Udo Adiaha Mfuk, at Inen community in Oruk Anam Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state, forcing residents to seek refuge in safer areas.

It was gathered the suspect, one Aniebiet Friday Ekpu, alias ‘United’ had murdered the deceased in a brutal manner by dragging across his compound a nearby tree, tied to the tree before cutting off his head with a machete, while the rest of family members fled.

An eyewitness Ntiense Noah told newsmen that the suspect accused the victim of using witchcraft powers to torment his son who has been sick for a long time now as the…