3800 civil servants to write promotional exams in Bauchi

A total of 3800 civil servants in Bauchi state are to participate in the 2021 promotion examination scheduled to be conducted on the 21 of December 2021 at various centres across the state.

The disclosure was made by the State Head of the Civil Service, Yahuza Adamu Haruna while declaring open, a two days sensitization training on the promotion exams held at the Multipurpose Indoor Sports Hall, Bauchi on Wednesday saying that the exercise is for staff of Primary Healthcare Under One Roof (PHCUOR).

The HoS said that the conduct of the sensitization workshop was a continued demonstration of the government’s commitment towards the upliftment of the state Civil service in the area of…